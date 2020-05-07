10,000 MSRTC buses arranged to take migrants back home

In a move to facilitate the transport of a large number of people stranded in various districts due to the lockdown, the government will provide 10,000 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar announced that his department will bear its cost.

Wadettiwar said, “A large number of people are stranded due to the lockdown in various districts. Transport Minister Anil Parab has assured to spare MSTRC buses to transport them to their respective districts in the next two to four days.’’ He informed that his department has expressed desire to bear these expenses worth Rs 20 crore. He added that even if the expenses increase further, the department will shell out the necessary money.

The government’s move coincides with his initiative to facilitate the shifting of stranded workers to their home states. So far, more than 40,000 have been sent in special trains to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The government’s move comes after it had facilitated the shifting of 1,31,000 sugar cutting labourers stranded in sugar factories to their hometowns. It had also sent around 73 MSRTC buses to bring back 1,780 students from Kota, Rajasthan.