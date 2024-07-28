100 Weeks For Aarey: Greens Celebrate 100th Sunday Of Save Aarey Movement In Mumbai

100 Weeks For Aarey: Greens Celebrate the 100th Sunday Of Save Aarey Movement In Mumbai |

The Save Aarey movement that started with slogans, placards, human chains and even altercations with the police and authorities, celebrated their 100th week of movement with cake, songs, chocolates and discussions about the environment. Green activists celebrated the 100th week of the movement on Sunday and resolved to continue the movement until achieving a protected forest status for the last surviving natural forest in the city.

The Save Aarey protests started in 2019 as a spontaneous movement to oppose the state government’s decision to build a car shed for Metro 3. After a long period of continuous protests on every Sunday, the decision was revoked after Maha Vikas Aghadi came into power. However, a second phase of the protest started in July 2022 with a demand to provide the status of protected forest to the entire Aarey forest.

Sundays For Aarey was observed by people from different organisations including Youth For Aarey, Bombay Catholic Sabha and other green activists who would meet at the Birsa Munda Chowk holding placards, raising slogans and discussing their roadmap to achieve their environmental goals. The movement aims at saving the remaining deciduous forests, grasslands, gardens and tree plantations.

On Sunday, the movement celebrated its 100th week of Sundays For Aarey along with the celebration for World Nature Conservation Day. Around 25 people from different age groups and various sectors of society met at the picnic point near the Birsa Munda Chowk to celebrate the two years of consistent efforts put in by the members to strengthen the protest.

By offering a garland of flowers to the statue of Birsa Munda, the protestors cut a cake to mark the 100th Sunday, distributed chocolates and enjoyed a hip hop music performance by Youth For Aarey group. Along with the special celebrations, the group also joined for their routine protest with banners and slogans of ‘Save Aarey’ and ‘Aarey Bachao Arravali Bachao’.

Reshma Shelatkar, one of the regular members of the movement, said, “The celebration on the 100th Sunday was a way to offer a gratitude to the universe for helping us to continue our fight for the environment. Save Aarey has been a remarkable journey, which has not limited itself to the Aarey forest but the entire ecosystem. We talk about the need for reforms in social justice, amendments in the criminal laws for animal cruelty and conservation of wildlife.”