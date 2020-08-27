100% waiver on Motor Vehicle Tax for public & goods transporters

In a much-needed relief, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday has approved 100% waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax for the period between April 1 and September 30 (50 per cent of the total annual tax for the financial year 2020-2021) for public and goods transport operators affected by the lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic. The state cabinet gave its approval at its meeting on Wednesday.

Minister of Transport Anil Parab said the government’s decision will benefit 11,40,000 transport operators. "The government will have to bear the financial burden of Rs 700 crore. The cabinet approved it as there was a demand from transporters to waive the tax as they are finding it difficult to do their business during the lockdown,’’ he added.

The tax exemption will be applicable to freight vehicles, tourist vehicles, excavators, private service vehicles, commercial vehicles, school buses and other annual tax-paying vehicles.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet also cleared a special package of Rs 58.5 crore for the fishing community hit hard due to Covid-19 crisis and lockdown. This was informed by the Minister of Ports and Fisheries Aslam Shaikh.

Cabinet also cleared conversion of excess milk into powder

The state cabinet, in a bid address the issues faced by the milk producers because of excess production and fall in the prices, has approved the conversion of excess milk into powder in September and October.

Under the Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Amrut Ahar Yojana of the Tribal Development Department, the milk powder is given to 6.51 lakh children and to 1.21 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers. It was also decided that it would be made available through the Dairy Development Department for the year.

Due to the lockdown, the demand for milk produced in the state has come down drastically, creating a situation of surplus milk in the state, which has led to lower milk prices for milk farmers. The government had implemented a conversion of 10 lakh litre per day milk into power from April 6 to July 31, 2020. Nearly 4421 MT of milk powder and 2320 MT of domestic cooking butter have been produced.

However, as the dairy industry in the state has not yet stabilized, the scheme has been approved for a period of 2 months from 1st September 2020 to 31st October 2020. The government will provide Rs 198.30 crore for this scheme.