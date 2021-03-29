100 turn up for Holi bash in Mahim

Throwing caution to the wind and ignoring state government new Covid norms, nearly 100 people showed up for Holi celebrations in Mahim on Monday. The crowd was dancing to loud music in the middle of a road in Mahim. They did not bother to maintain social distancing and some of them were without masks. The revelers dispersed only after senior police officials turned up at the site. Some of the revelers were wearing a personal protective equipment kit, which is generally worn by front lines healthcare workers on duty.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. You can see policemen on the spot. However, the people did not listen to their repeated pleas to maintain physical distance and wear masks.

The celebration finally stopped only when the senior officials turned up there. "As of now no offence has been registered," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector of Mahim police station. In the wake of rising number of COVID 19 cases, the BMC had banned Holi celebrations in both public and private places. While in a bid to contain the alarming second wave of coronavirus, the state government has also imposed night curfew in the state until April 15 and banned all types of gathering.