100-crore vaccine milestone: Indigo flew 67.9 crore doses

As India achieved the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations on Thursday, India’s leading airline IndiGo said it transported 67.9 crore of vaccine doses across the country from January 12 to October 20.

“The airline carried 1,727 tonnes of Covid vaccines via 4,505 flights, securing a leading share of 67.9 per cent in vaccine transportation during this period. IndiGo operated these flights by adhering to all the requisite precautionary measures,” the airline said in a statement.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We would like to congratulate the Indian government for seamlessly enabling the administration of 100 crore vaccines across the country. We feel privileged to be able to contribute to the national vaccination programme through safe and hassle-free transportation of 67.9 crore vaccine doses over the last nine months.” He said it is an honour to be the largest transporter of Covid vaccines in the country, carrying almost 190 tonnes of vaccine CarGo across the country every month. “We remain committed to supporting the nation and will continue transporting the vaccines seamlessly, till the country is fully vaccinated,” he said.

Rated as one of the faster growing low cost carriers in the world, IndiGo has been ramping up its market share through the pandemic and has increased its share from 54 per cent in January 2021 to 56.2 per cent in September. The airline operates 1,100 daily flights to 64 domestic and six international destinations.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:49 AM IST