10 per cent water cut in Mumbai on Nov 14

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10 per cent water cut with low-pressure supply on November 14 in all wards of Mumbai, as the hydraulic department will be replacing the water pipeline's valves. BMC’s hydraulic department will carry out the replacement of 1,200 mm diameter butterfly valve and 700 mm diameter butterfly valve at the Bhandup complex pumping station on November 14 from 10.00 am to 06.00 pm for eight hours. Thus, water supply to the city will be curtailed. BMC has appealed to all citizens to store sufficient water a day before and use it frugally.