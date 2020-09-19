10% of bank staff can now travel by special suburban services

10 per cent of the employees working at all cooperative and private banks can now commence their journey through the Mumbai special suburban services. This comes after the Ministry of Railways approved the request of the state government made on Saturday, September 18. “Only 10 per cent of the total staff working at cooperative and private banks are allowed to board local trains. Moreover, the selected 10 per cent staff are requested to obtain the QR code from the state government at the earliest. Until such time, valid identity cards are authorised for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railways.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways, said that they have urged the general public not to board local trains, except for essential category staff as per the directives of the state government. “It is requested that travellers should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19. Moreover, the general public is requested not to believe any rumours,” he added.