10 MoS hit the jackpot, to handle on an average 6 departments each

Ten ministers of state in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have hit the jackpot as they have been allotted a record 5 to 8 departments. In the 42 member cabinet, there are 32 cabinet ministers and only 10 ministers who have been delegated powers to take policy decisions.

The list of 10 ministers of the state include Abdul Sattar, Satej Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Bacchu Kadu, Dattatray Bharane, Vishwajeet Kadam, Rajendra Yedravkar, Sanjay Bansode, Prajakt Tanpure and Aditi Tatkare. Of these, Bansode, Tanpure, Yedravkar, and Tatkare were elected for the first time while Satej Patil was minister of state in the Congress-NCP government. Sattar, who was the cabinet minister in the Congress-NCP government, had joined Shiv Sena ahead of assembly election and was now made minister of state. Kadu has elected to the assembly for the fourth successive time as an independent and Kadam was elected for the second time.

Minister of state Prajakt Tanpure, who is related to a senior minister and state NCP president Jayant Patil, has got key departments including urban development, energy, tribal development, higher and technical education and relief and rehabilitation while Sena minister Abdul Sattar, who hogged the headlines over his resignation following his demotion, will handle revenue, rural development, portland development, and special assistance.