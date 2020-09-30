10 lakh people screened via ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The BMC has screened more than 10 lakh individuals under the campaign 'My Family-My Responsibility’. It is a door-to-door survey started on September 15. BMC officials said the survey will be completed by mid-October. Till then they will have separate health maps of citizens with comorbid health issues.

The campaign aims to survey and screen households in the state to detect Covid-19 patients as well as those with other ailments. Volunteers were compiling data of those who had been detected with the infection, those who had recovered and their post-coronavirus situation.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said this campaign will help them to construct a health map of Mumbai, which will create a healthier population. It will help them to early diagnosis and start treatment of the most vulnerable section of society which will help them to reduce Covid-19 casualties. “We have screened more than 10 lakh individuals and nearly 2.5 lakh houses have been surveyed. The benefit of this survey will help us to create a separate database of the individuals suffering from diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments among other serious health issues,” he said.

"All these information are being synced with the war rooms of the respective wards," he added.

However, many volunteers and field officers are facing hurdles while talking to the residents especially from residential areas who often refuse to disclose information. According to the BMC's dashboard, till Tuesday 9,63,290 senior citizens have been screened, of which 3,139 have SpO2 level below 95.

Health activists have welcomed this move stating there are many citizens in Mumbai who are living with comorbidities which need to be administered. Currently more than 50 per cent of people in Mumbai are suffering diabetes, hypertension and other illnesses. “This will help to reach senior citizens on time due to which their treatment will start immediately. By this BMC will also be able to know how many more are infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus,” he said.