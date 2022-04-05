10 injured in Santa Cruz fight over parking spot

Mumbai: Ten people, including three women and a 16-year-old girl were injured after a man’s kin and neighbours fought over two-wheeler parking in the Golibar Road area in Santacruz, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday and the man himself sustained severe injuries requiring over 20 stitches. The Vakola police have arrested two brothers in the matter.

An official said the fight started after one Imtiyaz Baig asked Farhan Sheikh to remove his motorcycle from the lane, with families getting involved.

