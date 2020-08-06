10 devastating pictures that shows how August 5 rains savaged Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas leading to waterlogging on Wednesday. But, on Thursday morning the rain intensity reduced and water receded in some flooded areas, leading to gradual resumption of rain and road transport services.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday, while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

In the past 24 hours, many areas of south Mumbai witnessed maiden floods, including those which had escaped flooding during the July 26, 2005 Great Floods, when the city recorded a staggering 160 cms rainfall in a 24-hour period. These include: Churchgate, Colaba, Marine Lines, Marine Drive, parts of the congested Kalbadevi, Dongri, Mohammed Ali Road, Byculla, Mazagaon, Grant Road, Charni Road, Mumbai Central, besides the traditional flood hotspots of Dadar, Parel, Sion, Matunga, Kings Circle, Wadala, Kurla, and several suburban areas.

Here are some pictures of August 5 deluge: