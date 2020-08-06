Mumbai

Updated on

10 devastating pictures that shows how August 5 rains savaged Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

10 devastating pictures that shows how August 5 rains savaged Mumbai
ANI

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas leading to waterlogging on Wednesday. But, on Thursday morning the rain intensity reduced and water receded in some flooded areas, leading to gradual resumption of rain and road transport services.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday, while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

In the past 24 hours, many areas of south Mumbai witnessed maiden floods, including those which had escaped flooding during the July 26, 2005 Great Floods, when the city recorded a staggering 160 cms rainfall in a 24-hour period. These include: Churchgate, Colaba, Marine Lines, Marine Drive, parts of the congested Kalbadevi, Dongri, Mohammed Ali Road, Byculla, Mazagaon, Grant Road, Charni Road, Mumbai Central, besides the traditional flood hotspots of Dadar, Parel, Sion, Matunga, Kings Circle, Wadala, Kurla, and several suburban areas.

Here are some pictures of August 5 deluge:

Part of retaining wall of the Ridge Road near Kemps Corner collapses
Part of retaining wall of the Ridge Road near Kemps Corner collapses
Photo by BL Soni
Road cracks open near Hanging garden slope towards Kemp's corner
Road cracks open near Hanging garden slope towards Kemp's corner
Road leading to the 350-year-old Mazegaon temple caved in
Road leading to the 350-year-old Mazegaon temple caved in
Photo by BL Soni
Tree falls on car at Princess street near Marine Lines
Tree falls on car at Princess street near Marine Lines
By by BL Soni
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line, during heavy rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 5
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line, during heavy rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 5
Photo by PTI
Firemen and police personnel carry out relief works after an uprooted tree fell on a taxi due to heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug 5
Firemen and police personnel carry out relief works after an uprooted tree fell on a taxi due to heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug 5
PTI Photo
Tree collapses near Mahalaxmi racecourse
Tree collapses near Mahalaxmi racecourse
Photo by BL Soni
Pedestrians cross a waterlogged street during heavy rains, at Sion in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 5
Pedestrians cross a waterlogged street during heavy rains, at Sion in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 5
PTI Photo
Commuters make way through a waterlogged road during rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug
Commuters make way through a waterlogged road during rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug
Photo by PTI

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in