10-day lockdown in Kalyan-Dombivli from today

The mystery over a complete lockdown in Kalyan-Dombivli is finally over, with the civic body issuing an official notification stating that the entire city will go under lockdown from Thursday to July 12. A notification issued by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Tuesday evening stated that all commercial establishments, except health-related establishments such as hospitals, medical stores, and dispensaries, will be shut.

Those selling essential supplies like milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries will be able to home-deliver products only between 9am and 5pm."

Buses, autorickshaws, and taxis, as well as private buses operating from KDMC areas, will not be allowed to ply during this period. The only exceptions will be for vehicles providing medical emergency services, or those providing essentials.

All private offices, warehouses, godowns, factories, and commercial establishments will remain closed. Flours mills, dairy manufacturing units, petrol pumps, CNG, and LPG gas agencies will continue to function. However, only essential vehicles will be able to refill fuel at petrol and diesel pumps.

Wine shops will be shut, but home delivery of liquor will continue. There will be strict restrictions on gatherings of more than five people in public places.

People engaged in essential services, online deliveries, press, media, pharmacy companies, and hospitals will be allowed to leave and enter the city but will have to take an e-pass from the Thane police.