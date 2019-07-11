1 more held in interstate child selling racket

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> The Mumbai Crime Branch (CB) on Wednesday arrested another woman accused in the child selling racket, taking the total count to 11. The woman, Reshma Thakur, was arrested from Kalyan. Last week the crime branch had busted an interstate baby selling racket running on the pretext of adoption. The CB have so far rescued four boys from the gang. Police suspect more boys could be caught in this racket. According to CB officials, Thakur is a housewife and probes reveal she had accompanied the main accused, Asha Joseph when a deal was struck to sell a boy. Thakur was produced in a court, which sent her to police custody for two days.</p><p>Recently, the CB unit six busted a gang of four women for selling two baby boys on the pretext of adoption. The officials rescued the babies and arrested two parents for purchasing them. CB learnt the gang had spreaded tentacles across various states. Then, CB arrested four more accused. The three accused are from Delhi. </p><p>The three are related to each other — Neha Gupta and her relatives, Abhinav Agarwal and Rahul Gupta. Bhagyashree Koli through Neha sold two boys, 1.5 years and 2.5 years, to Abhinav and Rahul. After arresting the three accused, the CB also arrested Julehuma Dalvi from Byculla women’s jail, who was previously arrested for child trafficking.So far, CB has rescued four children. The police have been able to identify biological mothers of two of them.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>