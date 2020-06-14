1 killed, three injured after car rams into tree in Thane

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place near the Vihang hotel in the Kapurbawadi area. Personnel from Kapurbawdi Police, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and fire brigade rushed to the site with one fire engine and a rescue vehicle. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Earlier on May 21, a 42-year-old fireman died in a road accident in Thane. The deceased, Mangalsingh Rajput, was attached to the Kopri fire station of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Rajput was on his way home on a two-wheeler when his vehicle was hit by a truck around 5 pm. He was severely injured and rushed to the CSMH civic hospital at Kalwa, where doctors declared him brought dead.

(Inputs from Agencies)