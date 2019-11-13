1 held in Bandra property fraud; search on for others

Mumbai: Bandra police arrested one person in a property fraud worth Rs4.11 crore, over a year after the case was registered. The accused people had cheated a Bandra resident by obtaining his property papers and taking a loan from a leading bank, only to claim that the deal was off, but kept the house as security against the Rs4.11 crore loan.

In June 2017, a Bandra resident had approached an estate agent to sell his flat and got in touch with Abdullah Khan alias Pappu, who introduced the complainant (who did not wish to be named) to Narendra Agarwal. Police said Agarwal had shown keen interest in buying the property for Rs5.42 crore, but since he was not eligible to obtain the loan for such a huge amount, he approached his friend, Rakesh Chakravarty. The buyers gave a token amount of Rs10 lakh, after which a loan agreement was drawn in the name of Chakravarty, which would ease the loan procedure.

Close to a year later, Chakravarty informed Agarwal that he is eligible for a housing loan of only Rs4.11 crore and since Agarwal was not financially sound to raise Rs1.2 crore, which is why the duo approached the complainant to cancel the deed of sale. Chakravarty then volunteered to handle the deed of cancellation and the complainant was expected to only give a blank cheque, to transfer the amount disbursed by the bank.

On July 17, 2017, in a series of transactions, Rs4.11 crore was transferred to several accounts. When the complainant verified with Chakravarty, he assured the complainant that everything was fine and in place. Chakravarty promised he would soon give him the deed of cancellation, which was never delivered.

A year later, Chakravarty's advocate approached the housing society's committee where the complainant resided. Chakravarty demanded the share certificate, maintenance bill and other property papers be transferred to his name. When the committee verified with the complainant, he said the agreement stands cancelled. The complainant then investigated the matter and found out that Chakravarty never submitted the cancellation deed and kept the property as a security against the loan.

Adding more to the woes, when Chakravarty did not pay the installments, the bank visited to seal and auction the flat. When the bank authorities began hammering the complainant to vacate the flat, he approached Bandra police and registered a cheating complaint against Chakravarty, Agarwal, Khan and his associate Prakash Maru, in whose accounts the money was transferred in a series of transactions. Last week, Bandra police arrested Maru and he was sent to police custody. Police are now trying to ascertain his role in the cheating and trace the other accused in the case.