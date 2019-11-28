1 dead as speeding tempo hits 3 bikes head-on on Sion bridge

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man lost his life when his two-wheeler was dashed by a speeding tempo coming from the opposite direction on Sion bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Four others, including a woman, were injured. After the mishap, the Sion police arrested tempo driver Adesh Wankhede, 23. According to the police, the speeding tempo was going towards Ghatkopar while the bikes were coming from the opposite direction, around 3.45 pm.

While overtaking the vehicles ahead, the tempo crossed his lane and collided three bikes head-on. Biker Abdul Wahid Mohammed Roshan died on the spot while four others Abbas Shaikh (38) Badshah Moyuddin (26) Umesh Sahani (42) and Khalida Vahid, 40, received injuries. They were rushed to Sion Hospital, where they have been undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the Sion police arrested Wankhede under IPC sections for causing death by negligence (304 A), rash driving (279), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (337) and under the sections of Motor Vehicle Act. He will be produced in a court on Thursday.