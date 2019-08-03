1 dead, 3 hurt in 3 separate wall collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai: One person was killed while three were injured in three separate incidents of wall collapse reported across the city on Friday.

According to the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the first incident occurred at a chawl in Chandivli Farm, opposite MHADA Building 1 in suburban Sakinaka on Friday, around 12.15 pm.

Fire officers rescued two people from the debris and both were rushed to hospital. One of them, identified as Chandrakant Munnappa Shetty, 40, was declared brought dead, while the other, Sandeep Kadam, was taken to a private hospital.

In the second incident at 2.25pm, a compound wall of Bhagwandaswadi near Kismat Cinema in Prabhadevi collapsed. Two women were rescued by the fire brigade.

The third incident occurred in Mahim at 5pm, when the upper portion of a ground plus one house collapsed. Two people were injured. They were rescued by the fire brigade and rushed to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra.

According to an activist, a crack appeared on the outer wall of the house and the tenants were informed about it. However, by the time they could get out of the house, the collapse occurred.

The house that collapsed, was part of a chawl under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme and was slated for redevelopment.

The original occupants have received rent from the SRA to shift to transit camps, but they have rented out these houses. The two injured were tenants.