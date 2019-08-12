1 dead & 1 injured in a tree collapse at Mulund

Mumbai: In a bizarre accident, one person died and another was injured after a tree fell onto an auto rickshaw, on N S Road, at Mulund (west), on Sunday midnight.

In the intermittent hours on Sunday night, a huge tree fell on an autorickshaw that was going towards Nilkanth Nagar. The auto rickshaw driver Ashok Anant Shinge (46), a resident of Wagle Estate, Thane, and the passenger, Rajesh Bhandari (29) were rushed to the civic run Agarwal hospital in Mulund by the local residents. The driver was declared dead on arrival to the hospital and Bhandari's condition is now said to be stable.

Mulund police have registered an Accidental Death report (ADR) in this case.