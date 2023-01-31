Watch| MP minister's shocker on Odisha health minister's death: 'We don't talk about other countries'

MP State Animal Husbandry Minister Premsingh Patel. |

On the question asked about the security of the ministers after the health minister of Odisha was shot dead, State Animal Husbandry Minister Premsingh Patel, a resident of Barwani, ignorantly replied that Odisha is another country. After the minister's statement, the officers and BJP men standing nearby burst into laughter.

'Which minister was shot?' asked Patel

State Animal Husbandry Minister and Burhanpur in-charge minister Premsingh Patel arrived on a two-day tour. He interacted with the media after taking a meeting of officers in the collector's office on Monday. After Odisha's health minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead, when asked about the security of ministers, Patel said asked which minister was shot. When the media mentioned the name of Odisha, the minister said that "we do not talk about other countries". Hearing this, the officers and employees along with the people's representative of the city also laughed.

Watch the video of Patel's answer here:

Congress demands resignation

Taking a dig at the statement of the Minister, State General Secretary of Congress Ajay Singh Raghuvanshi said that the BJP talks about an Akhand (united) India, but his own minister does not know which states are there in India. "What do we want to give to our generation by appointing such ignorant minister. Such minister should be removed from the post," Raghuvanshi said.

