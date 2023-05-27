 MP Weather Update: It's not-so hot Nautapa & a rainy weekend ahead in most parts of state
According to experts, two truf lines and one cyclone are passing through Madhya Pradesh, therefore, weather is going to remain the same till next week.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh: Nautapa remains to be cool even on its second day on Friday. Weather in Jabalpur and Sagar changed after midnoon on Saturday as it became windy and started to precipitate after 2 PM.

According to experts, two truf lines and one cyclone are passing through Madhya Pradesh, therefore, weather is going to remain the same till next week. A new system will get activated on Sunday which will induce rains.

Rains in Bhopal

According to the weatherman, a cyclone is emerging in north India. One truf line will pass from south UP to Bihar and other one will pass from south-east MP to Karnataka which is responsible for humidity in the regions.

Humidity may result in strong winds and rains. There is a probability of precipitation in some regions of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gawlior and Chambal on Saturday. Also, Ujjain, Devas, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Nimar, Teekamgarh, Agar, Anuppur, Dindori and Narsimhpur can witness mild rains along with strong winds with a speed of 50 km/h.

Gwalior remained the coolest                 

 The second day of Nautapa also remained pleasant and temperatures dropped. The mercury remained below 40 degrees Celsius but in Pachmarhi it went down to 30.2 degrees Celsius. Whereas, Narsimhpur recorded 43 degrees Celsius of temperature. Also, it rained in Malajkhand and Gwalior became the collest of all at night with a temperature of 19 degrees Celsius at night.

May end would remain cool

The weatherman has claimed May endings would remain cooler this year as compared to previous years due to western disturbances, emergences of cyclones and passing of truf lines through Madhya Pradesh.  

