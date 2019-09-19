MP: Bus rams into house, 7 injured

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India]: Seven persons were injured on Tuesday when a bus allegedly lost its control and rammed into a house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The house into which it barged belongs to one Vijay Singh Kushwaha.The bus was plying from Morena to Sheopur city when the accident took place. Further details are awaited in this regard.

By AAKANKSHA/MADHURIMA/ANI