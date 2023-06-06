 MP-based men held with 17 country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges in Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshMP-based men held with 17 country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges in Maharashtra

MP-based men held with 17 country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges in Maharashtra

A team of Thane police, comprising officials of the property cell, arrested two men on June 1 and seized three country-made pistols, six magazines, and four cartridges from them.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Thane Police have seized 17 country-made pistols, 12 live cartridges and 31 magazines from two men hailing from Madhya Pradesh, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The accused duo, arrested on June 1, hails from Burhanpur.

"Police have stepped up vigil in view of the rise in the incidents of the use of firearms in crime in Thane, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai over the last few months. Police had received information that these illegal weapons were supplied from some areas in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Power Cuts Causing Problems To Residents & Farmers, Says Congress In Narmadapuram
article-image

A team of Thane police, comprising officials of the property cell, arrested two men on June 1 and seized three country-made pistols, six magazines, and four cartridges from them.

The duo led the police to Pachore-Dhunki area on the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where 14 more pistols, 25 magazines and 8 live cartridges were seized, the police officer said.

Police are investigating whether firearms were smuggled earlier also in Maharashtra from other states and used in crimes. PTI

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: City Of Mahakal Observes World Environment Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP-based men held with 17 country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges in Maharashtra

MP-based men held with 17 country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges in Maharashtra

MP: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 300-feet Deep Borewell In Sehore, Rescue Operation On

MP: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 300-feet Deep Borewell In Sehore, Rescue Operation On

Madhya Pradesh: All You Need To Know About Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar's Rich & Handsome...

Madhya Pradesh: All You Need To Know About Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar's Rich & Handsome...

Madhya Pradesh: Postal Service Vehicle Carrying Cows & Liquor Boxes Caught

Madhya Pradesh: Postal Service Vehicle Carrying Cows & Liquor Boxes Caught

Public Mandate Will Decide MP's Next CM: Kamal Nath

Public Mandate Will Decide MP's Next CM: Kamal Nath