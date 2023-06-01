MP: 7 more Cheetahs released into Kuno jungles; DFO provides new bikes to staff to step up monitoring

DFO Prakash Kumar distributing motorcycles to forest personnels. | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): As seven more Cheetahs were released into the woods of Kuno National Park on Thursday, the forest team is preparing to step up vigilance.

DFO Prakash Kumar has provided 10 motorcycles to the field staff of the national park to ease out tracking and monitoring of cheetahs along with maintaining their security. 10 more vehicles would be distributed in future.

The facility of a vehicle has been given to the forest personnel deployed in Kuno National Park so that they can cover the distance on time and keep a check on security system of the vast forest.

Forest personnels even used their own vehicles earlier

Kuno Palpur also constitutes other wild animals in itself whose protection also comes under the responsibilities of the same forest personnels. Owing to such reasons, the staff either had to walk on foot or use their own vehicles. Acting upon the same problem, DFO has handed over 10 bikes to the workers so that they remain vigilant in the security system.

Prakash Kumar said, “These motorcycles will help the team in regular & efficient monitoring of the Cheetahs . Some of them had old vehicles, some used a bicycle and some even walked on their foot while working. Hence, now their functioning would become smoother and easier. Extra 10 bikes would be distributed in future.”