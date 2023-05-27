Madhya Pradesh: Young woman honey-traps 80-yr-old man, extorts over Rs 2 Lakh in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman honey-trapped an 80-year-old man and extorted over Rs 2 lakh in Gwalior.
The complainant is a resident of Anupam Nagar in Gwalior.
Police said that the young lady befriended the elderly man on social media and the duo started chatting and exchanging pictures. After a few days, she started threatening to make his intimate pictures viral on the internet if he does not pay her money.
Fearing this may tarnish his image, the old man gave in. The accused extorted Rs 2.3 lakhs from him and even was demanding more. However, one day, the man got tired of constant blackmailing and decided to approach the police.
The victim lodged a complaint in Crime Branch and further investigations are underway.
