 Madhya Pradesh: Young woman honey-traps 80-yr-old man, extorts over Rs 2 Lakh in Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshMadhya Pradesh: Young woman honey-traps 80-yr-old man, extorts over Rs 2 Lakh in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Young woman honey-traps 80-yr-old man, extorts over Rs 2 Lakh in Gwalior

The accused woman started threatening to make his intimate pictures viral on the internet if he does not pay her money.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman honey-trapped an 80-year-old man and extorted over Rs 2 lakh in Gwalior.

The complainant is a resident of Anupam Nagar in Gwalior.

Police said that the young lady befriended the elderly man on social media and the duo started chatting and exchanging pictures. After a few days, she started threatening to make his intimate pictures viral on the internet if he does not pay her money.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids multiple locations in Jabalpur to probe Terror Conspiracy Case
article-image

Fearing this may tarnish his image, the old man gave in. The accused extorted Rs 2.3 lakhs from him and even was demanding more. However, one day, the man got tired of constant blackmailing and decided to approach the police.

The victim lodged a complaint in Crime Branch and further investigations are underway.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: Muslim men manhandle hijab-clad woman & her Hindu male friend for going out on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Young woman honey-traps 80-yr-old man, extorts over Rs 2 Lakh in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Young woman honey-traps 80-yr-old man, extorts over Rs 2 Lakh in Gwalior

NIA Raid in Madhya Pradesh: Underworld Don Abu Salem's advocate detained; half dozen taken into...

NIA Raid in Madhya Pradesh: Underworld Don Abu Salem's advocate detained; half dozen taken into...

Viral Video: 'Jeet aur haar ka mazza...Tribal sings song to motivate students amid MP Board Class...

Viral Video: 'Jeet aur haar ka mazza...Tribal sings song to motivate students amid MP Board Class...

Madhya Pradesh: After 3 cubs die at Kuno, Centre sets up high-level panel to oversee Cheetah project

Madhya Pradesh: After 3 cubs die at Kuno, Centre sets up high-level panel to oversee Cheetah project

Madhya Pradesh: 5,227 aspirants to appear in MPPSC prelims today

Madhya Pradesh: 5,227 aspirants to appear in MPPSC prelims today