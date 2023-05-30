Madhya Pradesh: Transport commissioner assures of probe into bus accident

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior’s transport commissioner Sanjay Jha has assured probe into Mandsaur bus accident that claimed three lives and injured many on Sunday.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya held discussion with Sanjay Jha over phone and demanded fixing of accountability for road mishap. Negligence of bus owner and departmental lapse should be ascertained as the prime cause of accident.

The Chartered passenger bus was moving at a high speed from Jaora's side and at Bhavgarh Fanta when the driver lost control over wheels and rammed the divide and overturned on the other side of the road under Dalauda police station limits.

MLA Sisodiya said that violating road safety norms, the bus lacked exit doors (as per transport rules) and grills on window panes which caused grave injuries to passengers. The MLA also met collector Dilip Kumar Yadav and Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujaniya and raised negligence by the department.