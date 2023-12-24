Madhya Pradesh: Traders Continue To Encroach Upon Sankat Mochan Chouraha | FP Photo

Unchehara (Satna): The civic body has failed to stop encroachments on Sankat Mochan Square in the city. Although the officials demolished temporary constructions several times, it came to naught, because the shopkeepers set up their shops again.

Because of encroachments, the commuters are facing problems. Besides bus stand, Sabji Mandi (vegetable market), Galla Mandi (grain market), shopkeepers have encroached upon Sankat Mochan Square. The shopkeepers initially set up their kiosks and, then, put they put sellable items outside those outlets.

This is how they encroach upon roads where the park their vehicles. As a result, the commuters had to face a lot of problems. There happens to be altercations between shopkeepers and commuters daily.

A social worker Ramesh Kumar Tamrakar said the shopkeepers encroached upon the road, but the officials concerned did not pay any attention to it.

A resident of Sankat Mochan Square Sitaram Kushwaha said the administration had taken action against the encroachers, but it came to naught.

When the issue was put up before chief municipal officer of UncheharaLakhanlal Tamrakar, he said the encroachers would be removed from the public places to beautify the city. The Nagar Parishad has already begun to act against the encroachers, he said.