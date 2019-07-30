Madhya Pradesh trader fined Rs 4.5 lakh for adulterating ghee

Morena (MP): A Madhya Pradesh court has imposed a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh on a trader selling adulterated ghee.

Additional District Magistrate S K Mishra fined Manish Bansal in a case dating back to July 10, 2016, when the state Food department raided his dairy and seized over 100 kg of adulterated ghee, an official said.

A laboratory in Bhopal confirmed that adulteration, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat had last week told PTI that the state government had decided to impose the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on those adulterating milk and dairy products.

Statewide raids have been carried out since mid-July to nab dairy adulterators in which many people have been arrested, including one on July 19 this year, in Morena and Bhind districts of Chambal region.

In the raid, synthetic milk and dairy products being supplied to five states were seized and 62 people arrested.