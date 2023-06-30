Madhya Pradesh: Shifting Of Med College May Lead To Voter Discontent

Representative Photo |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The state government's decision to relocate the medical college from Maheshwar to Khargone may incite voter discontent ahead of the assembly elections. On Wednesday, in the cabinet meeting of the state government, the medical college was approved for Khargone district headquarters.

Sources claimed that the college was earlier sanctioned for Maheshwar by the Union government in March, 2020. At that time, Kamal Nath government was ruling the state.

After change of power in 2020, the newly formed BJP government did not sign the MoU of the medical college approved by the Central government, due to which the approved medical college for Maheshwar was cancelled by the Central government and this led to heavy resentment among the locals.

Locals accuse MP Many of the locals accused that MP Gajendra Singh Patel has played an important role in getting Maheshwar Medical College cancelled and shifted to Khargone district headquarters beside BJP district president Rajendra Singh Rathore, former Khargone MLA and minister Balkrishna Patidar along with present MLA Ravi Joshi have played their role in getting Maheshwar Medical College cancelled.

They claimed that MP Patel first began various correspondence to get Maheshwar College cancelled. After that, in the general meeting of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held in Khargone last month, the demand for a medical college was made, which was accepted and announced immediately.

As soon as the news of the approval of the medical college for district headquarters Khargone came, there was anger among people of the area. The public expressed their anger through social media. MPs always become hindrance in regional devpt BJP workers of the area believe that there has been no development in the area for the last 5 years.

The same MP Patel is also repeatedly demanding transfer of Mandleshwar District Court to Khargone. If this demand is fulfilled in the future, then Mandleshwar's District Court building, which is running since 1873, will be left only as a showpiece.