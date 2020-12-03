Madhya Pradesh: Sans trains, commuters, mishaps rise on Ujjain-Jaora BOT road

Nagda: Due to Covid outbreak passenger trains have been halted between Ujjain and Jaora for the last eight months leading to heavy pressure of travellers on BOT road which connect the two cities via Nagda.

During the lockdown the traffic remained closed on the road for two months, but since the unlock began in phased manner, traffic as well consequent mishaps started to rise.

Locals claimed that despite heavy traffic on the road, authority hardly bothers about the maintenance and patchwork of the road. Adding salt to injury the commuters also grapple with lack of security arrangements and non-availability of highway ambulance make this 100 kilometre long build–operate–transfer (BOT) road between Ujjain and Jaora through Nagda whenever any accident takes place.