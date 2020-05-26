Madhya Pradesh: Mismanagement at procurement centre irks farmers

Alot

Chaos and mismanagement prevailed at Alot’s Gurukripa procurement centre, where purchasing of wheat had to be stalled for a few hours.

Thanks to a good harvest, farmers are thronging to the procurement centres across the state. It is resulting in long queues of farmers outside the procurement centres.

Meanwhile, delay in weighing and some mismanagement at the centre caused chaos at the said centre in Alot.

Alot witnessed dispute like situation at the Gurukripa procurement centre, where farmers started protesting following delaying in weighing. Due to chaos, weighing has been stopped for an hour. After police intervention, farmers ready to weigh their harvest. Many of the farmers who are waiting for their turn accused officials for mismanagement. Farmers claimed that they had received SMS asking them to come with their harvest for weighing on the day. But they are forced to wait in queue for last five days. They added that officials are allowing farmers to weigh their crop out of turn.

On the other hand, civil supplies officer Akash Gaur said that once farmer got SMS, he has to bring his entire crop, but many of the farmers who are waiting for their turns bringing their crop in a parts and that leads to chaos. Farmers have to wait for their turn until they got new SMS.

The state has a unique SMS system wherein only those farmers who get the SMS will have to come with their wheat to sell at the designated Mandi at the fixed dae and time mentioned.