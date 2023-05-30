 Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire at sugar factory near Khetia
Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire at sugar factory near Khetia

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Massive fire at sugar factory near Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Massive fire was reported at Shri Durga Khansari Sugar Mill campus near Medarna village on Khetia – Sendhwa Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire tenders and rescue team immediately were pressed into service to douse the flame. The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained as the team was busy extinguishing the fire.

According to officials, those who are involved in the operation said that fire-fighting vehicles from Khetia and Pansemal, Shahada, Rajpur, Nandurbar, Dondayacha reached the spot immediately after receiving the information.

There is no information about any loss of life at the moment. As an ethanol plant is situated near the factory, fire brigade personnel were trying hard to bring the fire under control at the earliest.

