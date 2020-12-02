Madhya Pradesh: Indore land sharks bite the dust

INDORE: Continuing its anti-goon drive, Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police in a joint operation demolished two bungalows, each, owned by land sharks and murder accused Babbu and Chhabbu on Wednesday.
Armed with JCB and poclain machines, removal gang of IMC accompanied with heavy police reached Khajrana area where Babbu alias Sultan had a three-storeyed bungalow and Chhabbu alias Shabir had a two-storey bungalow.
“Both the bungalows were built illegally,” said additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh. The IMC removal gang brought the items inside the residential buildings. Royal sofa sets, chandeliers and other expensive items were found inside the buildings. After vacating, the IMC flattened both the illegal structures in a three-hour long operation.
More than 150 employees of IMC, heavy police and administrative officers were present during the operation. Singh stated that they had previously demolished illegal structures of four listed goons of Khajrana areas.
So far, IMC had demolished closed illegal structures of more than 15 goons, including Sajid Chandanwala. Self-styled godman Namdev Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba was among them whose illegal structures were demolished.
From tailor, and painter to ..
Babbu used to be a tailor and used Chhabbu a painter about a decade ago. Both started property dealing and duped many people. They grabbed plots of many people and also encroached upon government lands and sold to people.
They made crores of rupees from which they purchased expensive vehicles and bungalows which brought them in limelight. Noose tightened around them when they were for murder of Shahzad Lal of Sendhwa. Last year also, their illegal structures were pulled down.
