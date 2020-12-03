Madhya Pradesh: Hoshangabad farmers support protest in Delhi, stage sit-in

// Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh will stage an indefinite strike at the block level too

Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh * Hoshangabad * Farmers’ protest

HOSHANGABAD: Members of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh on Thursday organised a sit-in at Peepal Square in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi. They handed over a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister to the sub-divisional magistrate to accept the changes in the farm law without any condition. They said if the government did not stop from harassing the peaceful protestors, the organisation will stage an indefinite strike at the block level too.