Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Congress workers set CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy on fire

Dhar: Congress workers set state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan effigy on fire in Dhar, to mark their protest against his alleged role in the toppling of Congress government in the state.

Congress members came on road after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is purportedly heard saying in an audio clip that the BJP Central leadership had decided that the Kamal Nath government should fall, in contrast to his previous remarks denying the party’s role in it.

Chouhan made the recent remarks in the Sanwer Assembly constituency, while exhorting party workers to support the turncoat Tulsiram Silawat’s candidature in the coming by-election to 24 seats. Sanwer was represented by Silawat, who was the Health Minister in the Congress regime and after switching sides he is now a minister in BJP government.