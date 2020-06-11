Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Congress workers set CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy on fire

Dhar: Congress workers set state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan effigy on fire in Dhar, to mark their protest against his alleged role in the toppling of Congress government in the state.
Congress members came on road after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is purportedly heard saying in an audio clip that the BJP Central leadership had decided that the Kamal Nath government should fall, in contrast to his previous remarks denying the party’s role in it.
Chouhan made the recent remarks in the Sanwer Assembly constituency, while exhorting party workers to support the turncoat Tulsiram Silawat’s candidature in the coming by-election to 24 seats. Sanwer was represented by Silawat, who was the Health Minister in the Congress regime and after switching sides he is now a minister in BJP government.
“...And you tell me, without Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi bhai could the government have been brought down? There was no other way. He was a Minister there too, but he didn’t think of becoming the Chief Minister,” Chouhan is heard talking about Silawat.
City Congress president Gautam Prajapat quoting Chouhan’s statement said that Chouhan along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah conspired against Congress government in the state.
“This is nothing new, and this is not the first State the BJP grabbed by muscle and money power. Wherever people have rejected them, they have taken this other route to come to power,” Prajapat said.
