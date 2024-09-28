Madhya Pradesh: Cop Brutally Thrashed By Goons In Middle Of Road With Chair In Shivpuri; CCTV Visuals Surface

Cop Brutally Thrashed By Goons In Middle Of Road With Chair In Shivpuri | X

Shivpuri: In a shocking incident, an ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) suffered serious injuries after being brutally attacked by goons in the middle of the road in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident has raised questions over the safety of the citizens as even police are not safe in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred near Puran Khedi toll plaza of Kolaras on Friday (September 27) night when ASI Vikas Sharma of Shivpuri Mandi Board attempted to stop a truck which was transporting peanut seed by evading taxes. He was accompanied with the police team in the operation for taking action against Krishi Mandi tax evasion. The video shows that the ASI is being chased by four to five unidentified miscreants and being brutally thrashed in the middle of the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the goons are chasing the police officer. The goons push the police officer to ground and start thrashing him brutally. They beat the police officer with chair and also kicking and punching him while he has fallen to the ground. The goons thrash the police officer so much with the chair that the chair breaks. The other members of the flying squad escape from the spot as the goons start thrashing ASI Vikas Sharma.

The police officer sustained serious injuries in the attack. An image of the police officer showing him with band aid tied around his head has surfaced on the internet. He was rushed to the nearby hospital after suffering injuries in the attack. There are reports that the goons arrived in a Thar jeep and attacked the police officer. The jeep is reportedly registered in the name of Deepak Tomar.

A case has been registered against the owner of the jeep and others. The police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused.