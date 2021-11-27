Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands increase in winter session tenure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has written a letter to the governor asking him to increase the tenure of the winter session of the state Assembly. Congress chief whip Govind Singh shot a letter to the governor this Saturday.

“There so many important issues that need to be discussed in the assembly but the government is not serious about it. The five day winter session should be held for at least ten days,” wrote senior Congress MLA, Govind Singh, in his letter to the governor.

Singh reminded the governor of the resolution passed during the conference of speakers of Assemblies from all over India that said that at least 75 days of meetings should be called in one year.

“Assembly sessions during BJP regime (since 2003) have been curtailed drastically,” said Singh.

Assembly sessions are called only to complete the government business and no discussions on problems faced by people are held. The government tables reports of departments but no discussions are held on it.

Constitution Day was held recently, according to the Constitution a special assembly session should have been called, but the government did not.

Previous session (monsoon session) was called only for 3 days from August 9-12 but the session was adjourned sine die before schedule. Even the daily regular meets were curtailed in the House, wrote Singh.

Important subjects that need the attention of the House are scheduled later in the meetings and the House is adjourned before that, it should be stopped, added Singh.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:43 PM IST