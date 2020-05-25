Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia and others extend Eid wishes via twitter

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the state politicians took it to their twitter handle to lend their warm wishes and greetings.
CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, wishing the nation, prayed for everyone's well being and prosperity. He also urged the citizen to maintain social distance and adhere to all the precautions.
The recent saffron turned politician, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also extended his greetings and wished for brotherhood and prosperity.
Former Cabinet Minister for Madhya Pradesh Tourism and NVDA, MP Surendra Singh Baghel wished for a peaceful and healthy Eid.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. This year, Eid is being celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.
