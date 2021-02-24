Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur admin launches Corona Control Drive Part II

Burhanpur: With increasing number of corona cases in the neigbouring Maharashtra state, Burhanpur district administration is on alert.

Under Corona Control Part II drive the administration here has started challan proceedings against locals who are venturing out without mask.

As per the data available, Burhanpur district now has 16 active cases. The district has recorded 891 corona cases and witnessed 27 deaths.

Despite having lesser active cases than other major districts in the state the administration has re-launched its Roko – Toko campaign. The administration does not wanted to take any chance as Burhanpur shares its border with Jalgaon among other districts Maharashtra-- where the number of corona cases has increased in recent days.

District magistrate Praveen Singh said 21teams have been constituted under Roko Toko campaign. Each team comprises a senior administrative and police official.

From Wednesday onwards, every police station in-charge will also have to take action against locals who are found flouting Covid norms.

Collector Singh has deployed officials and employees of various departments at the check posts for prevention of corona outbreak. He has ordered that temperature of every person entering from Maharashtra be checked.

Singh and SP Rahul Kumar Lodha also inspected the border check-post- at Deadtalai and directed that more check-posts be established.