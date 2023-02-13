e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshKamal Nath visits Bageshwar Dham, prays for MP's future in election year

Kamal Nath visits Bageshwar Dham, prays for MP's future in election year

Asserts local candidates with clean image would be given tickets

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Nath meets Pandit Dhirendra Shastri |
Follow us on

Madhya Pradesh: State Congress President Kamal Nath, on Monday, visited Bageshwar Dham-- that recently rose to fame. The former chief minister is on a tour to Panna and Chhatarpur districts in the poll-bound year.

“I visited Bageshwar Dham to pay my obeisance to Lord Bajrangbali and seek his blessings for MP’s safe future. I had also met Maharaj ji, said former chief minister Kamal Nath to media, in Panna, on Monday.

Currently, the former chief minister is on a tour to Panna and Chhatarpur districts. He held a meeting with the Congress workers, asserting that he wants to focus at root-level.

 “My effort is to strengthen the roots of the party in all the districts of Madhya Pradesh, because we are not competing with the BJP, but with the organisation of the BJP, so we focusing on the mandal sector and booth-level.

Local candidates with clean image would be given tickets in the upcoming elections, he asserted.

Read Also
I am no god, just simple human blessed with 'guru kripa', famous Bageshwar Dham's pandit Dhirendra...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Father-son duo die after dumper hits bike at deadly Khajri-Khiriya bypass

Father-son duo die after dumper hits bike at deadly Khajri-Khiriya bypass

Kamal Nath visits Bageshwar Dham, prays for MP's future in election year

Kamal Nath visits Bageshwar Dham, prays for MP's future in election year

DSP tries to fool bank manager, asks him to pay Rs 1 Lakh, suspended

DSP tries to fool bank manager, asks him to pay Rs 1 Lakh, suspended

I am no god, just simple human blessed with 'guru kripa', famous Bageshwar Dham's pandit Dhirendra...

I am no god, just simple human blessed with 'guru kripa', famous Bageshwar Dham's pandit Dhirendra...

CM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'

CM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'