Indore: Married woman hangs self

Indore: A married woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence in Banganga area on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason of her suicide could not be established.

According to Banganga police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Mayabai Solanki, a resident of Rajabagh Colony. Her husband spotted her body.

He immediately took her to the hospital but she could not be saved. Police believe that she committed suicide due to family dispute. The statements of her parents and in-laws were taken by police.