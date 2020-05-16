In Madhya Pradesh, 2 nabbed for selling vegetables illegally amid pandemic lockdown

The Indore Municipal Corporation nabbed two miscreants on Saturday for selling vegetable illegally amid pandemic lockdown.

IMC Zone No. 19 Zonal Officer Vaibhav Devlase informed that they had received a tip-off about two people selling vegetables in an Innova car near Silver Springs Colony.

“Our team caught hold of the two and seized the vegetables, which were in turn delivered to city zoo for animals,” he said.

Despite the combine efforts of district administration and IMC of supplying vegetables at door-steps, countless vegetable vendors are often seen bringing and selling vegetables in the city illegally. Curbing such activities is slowly becoming a nuisance for the administration.

Following orders by collector Manish Singh, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has announced a crackdown on vegetables brought into the city without permission for sale.

Moved by an avalanche of such complaints, the collector announced that a crackdown operation on illegal sale of vegetable in the city will be launched shortly.

“Thousands of kilograms of vegetables and fruits have been seized so far and sent to the city zoo,” claimed municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.