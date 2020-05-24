Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 30 test positive for COVID-19 in Neemuch

Neemuch: On Saturday, Neemuch reported 30 more COVID-19 patients. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the district rose to 88, with 42 undergoing treatment at a different hospitals and 43 discharged after recovering. So far district reported three deaths.

Two persons from the district who went to Udaipur and Bhilwara in Rajasthan for treatment also tested COVID-19 positive there and are undergoing treatment there.

According to information, as many 25 patients reported in Jawad village, while four at Ummedpura and one in Neemuch town. After the district saw a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases, panic prevailed among administration and health department.