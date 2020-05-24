Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 30 test positive for COVID-19 in Neemuch

Neemuch: On Saturday, Neemuch reported 30 more COVID-19 patients. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the district rose to 88, with 42 undergoing treatment at a different hospitals and 43 discharged after recovering. So far district reported three deaths.
Two persons from the district who went to Udaipur and Bhilwara in Rajasthan for treatment also tested COVID-19 positive there and are undergoing treatment there.
According to information, as many 25 patients reported in Jawad village, while four at Ummedpura and one in Neemuch town. After the district saw a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases, panic prevailed among administration and health department.
Health department officials informed that 109 samples from the district have been sent for examination. Out of which 30 have been tested positive. All those who have been tested positive for coronavirus are in quarantine.
Keeping a tab on situation, district administration and police department called an emergency meeting and decided to impose complete lockdown in the district for next two-day. During the lockdown, medical emergency services will be exempted. Milk distribution will be allowed between 8 am and 10 am. Other emergency services will also remain exempted from the lockdown. Administration also sealed district borders.
Earlier, 43 patients were discharged, which took the total number of active patients in Neemuch to 12 and health department and administration were expecting green zone tag with completion of Lockdown 4.0. But, their expectations were shattered after the district saw a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases in a single day.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)