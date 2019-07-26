Bhopal: Couple asks cops to save them from minor daughter

BHOPAL: In an unusual case, a 45-year-old man and his wife approached police pleading the cops to save them from their daughter. They alleged that their 15-year-old daughter is beating them up and is misbehaving with them.

They told Shahjahnabad SHO Zaheer Khan that even their landlord is fed up and is asking them to evacuate the house due to the noisy fights. They wanted police intervention and told that she is turning violent almost every day. She wears whatever she wishes and if asked to carry herself properly, she starts quarrelling with them.

Shahjahanbad police ensured she was counselled by their women members. She was initially reluctant to speak to the women cops who had gone to counsel her and they had to make a force entry into her room.

The girl is addicted to mobile phone and wants to talk to her friends. She fights with her parents who ask her not to waste time over phone.

The girl is a resident of Idgah hills, and lives with her brother and parents. Her parents approached Shahjahanabd police stating that she was torturing them and fights with every family member. The conuselling was done, by a team of Shahjahnabad police recently.

Woman counsellor Shahida says that the girl refused the allegation that she beats any of her kin. She alleged that in fact it is her parents do not listen to her and that is why she dislikes her kin, women team said.

She said her family does not allow her to meet her friends. They even take her phone and that is why she doesn’t talk her family members, she told police.

Shahida, says that the girl has been counselled by us and that we have also asked her not to treat her parents like this. She said that mobile phone addiction is the only is behind her rudeness.