Bhopal: 300 drug smugglers, 2,444 peddlers held under operation Prahar; Bachchan

BHOPAL: Under the operation Prahar from August 1st to 15, total 300 drug smugglers had been arrested, informed the home minister Bala Bachchan, while addressing the media here on Sunday.

The minister claimed that since the Congress had formed the government the crime rate of the state had dropped.

The minister claimed that chief minister had instructed the police department to eliminate the drug peddlers and the food adulteration racketeers from the state.

The government is running a programme Prahar against the drug peddlers from August 1st to 31st. In last 15 days 300 smugglers were arrested and 244 cases were registered.

In last eight months, from January 1st to August 15, the police had arrested 2,444 accused of the drug peddling and 1,867 cases are registered against them.

The government has launched operation Pratikar, in which till date 6 lakh youth of school and colleges. They are given information about the drug and its affect on person, including family and society.

The message was given through the short films and power point presentations. The programme started from August 1st and will going to conclude on 31st.