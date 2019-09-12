Bhopal: Abducted, raped, held captive, woman escapes after 2 months

BHOPAL: An abducted 25-year-old woman was confined in a house for two months and sexually assaulted several times. The woman when came to know that their abductors were planning to sell her made a desperate final attempt and managed to escape from their clutches. She then approached Nazrirabad police and lodged a complaint.

Police have arrested both the accused. Bairasia SDOP Ankit Jaiswal, said the victim, a married woman, had started living with her parents after relations with her husband soured.

She came in contact with a man, who lived in the same village. In her complaint, the rape survivor told police that on July 1, the man along with one of his friends came to her home when her parents were out.

The man with his accomplice abducted her and drove her in a car to his home. He held her hostage for two months during which the accused outraged her modesty several times threatening her of life.

Recently, when she came to know that the accused was planning to sell her, she made a last-ditch effort to escape and succeed. She came to her parents and narrated her ordeal.

They later went to Nazirabad police station and lodged a complaint. Based on her complaint, police have booked two men on charges of abduction, rape and intimidation.

Police arrested the accused on Tuesday and produced them in court. They have been sent on police remand. Police have recovered the car used in abduction.