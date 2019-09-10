Ujjain: Miscreants dupe people of Rs 22 lakh

Ujjain: Few miscreants duped people of Rs 22 lakh, on pretext of purchasing online goods at half price. The victims lodged a report at Jiwajiganj police station.

According to police, Juned Khan (24) son of Javed Khan, resident of Keswani Mohalla said in his statement that Kasim and Tabrej, son of Irshad and Rajiya wife of Irhsad, who reside in the same area, took Rs 22 lakh in advance from the plaintiff and some other people for providing them online goods at half prices.

But the accused neither gave them any good nor return the money, and are now on run. The police registered an FIR against accused under Section 420,294,506 and 34 of IPC.