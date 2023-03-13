Zoya Akhtar launches audio label Tiger Baby Records with Reena Kagti; teams up with musician Ankur Tewari

Ace filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby Films have teamed up with musician Ankur Tewari to kickstart Tiger Baby Records (TBR), an extension of the studio into the audio world.

Aiming to delve into the diverse soundscapes of the subcontinent and represent them globally, TBR visions to create albums, Eps, singles, music-driven documentaries, podcasts, and live events. The studio will work with an array of artists to create fresh and bespoke musical projects.

“We are excited to be delving into the audio world with Tiger Baby Records. The world of music represents an exciting opportunity e and partnering with Ankur was an obvious and natural decision” says Zoya Akhtar. “We hope to continue to empower newer voices and create sounds that break the clutter, and our roster of releases will reflect that,” adds Reema Kagti.

Ankur Tewari, who has been a music supervisor for three Tiger Baby projects – Gully Boy, Made in Heaven on Prime Video, and yet-to-be released Archies for Netflix, has a bird’s eye perspective of the music industry, and what it needs. “At TBR, we want to nurture homegrown talent and provide a platform for them to tell their stories ” states Amkur.

The studio has lined up a bevy of releases including a series of four children’s music EPs – starting with Ankur's Aaja Nindiya. “I feel that there isn’t enough children’s music being made in local languages, especially in India,” says Tewari, who has earlier released a couple of albums of children’s music including Bachcha Party. “A lot of old music is being recycled or you listen to songs that are made abroad. I felt the need for it, when I heard my nieces and nephews listen to music that was not homegrown. So when we found an opportunity to collaborate with Platoon Music, it felt like the perfect project for the launch of the label,” he adds.

Aaja Nindiya will release on March 24, 2023 on all streaming platforms, with the first single – the title track – releasing on March 17.

“When making Aaja Nindiya, I wasn’t just thinking about children but also the parents and caregivers to these children. There is a child within everyone and over time we forget that. It’s good to rediscover that. They can make the lullabies their own and create priceless memories,” he says in conclusion.