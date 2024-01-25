Zoop's Winter Treat: Enjoy Hot And Fresh Food On Train

Winter train journeys with friends or family are a delightful way to discover mountains or embark on a new city adventure. While winter travel brings joy, it also presents the challenge of finding safe and hygienic piping hot food. India's diverse cuisines cater to every season and winters in particular, triggers cravings for favorite hot dishes. However, the train pantry and station vendors offer limited food options and bringing homemade or pre-packaged meals is not a perfect solution as they cannot be heated on the train. Addressing this food dilemma, Zoop provides a solution by offering safe, hygienic, and piping hot food on train!



Order food in train with Zoop

Zoop, the No. 1 authorized IRCTC ecatering partner, makes it effortless for train passengers to order food on train online. Zoop’s extensive network of 2500 FSSAI-approved restaurants and food outlets enables travelers to easily select their desired meals in just a few clicks. Zoop offers a wide range of favorite dishes from all over India, catering to various preferences such as Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian, International, Jain meals and even seasonal and festive specialties, including winter favorites.

5 popular winter foods available on Zoop

Gajar Ka Halwa - Passengers can satisfy their winter cravings and sweet tooth by ordering the steaming hot Gajar Ka Halwa anytime from Zoop. This winter delicacy is a favorite and delightful treat after any meal.



Makki ki Roti with Sarso ka Saag - This favorite Punjabi dish is available on the train. Zoop provides popular meals from every city and allows passengers to enjoy Makki ki Roti with Sarso ka Saag on the train, along with their preferred beverage or sweet.

Mutton Curry - This non-vegetarian dish is not only healthy but also a hearty meal. Passengers traveling this winter season can order Mutton Curry online on the train with Zoop and enjoy it with roti, naan or rice.

Gulab Jamun - Everyone's favorite Gulab Jamun is now available on trains with Zoop. Train travelers can enjoy hot Gulab Jamun after their favorite meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Yakhni Pulao - This single-pot Mutton Rice also called Awadhi or Lucknowi Biryani, is now available for train travelers. Passengers can order Yakhni Pulao in the train using Zoop and relish this famous dish during their journey.

How to order food online from IRCTC partner Zoop:

1. Send ‘Hi’ on Zoop’s WhatsApp at 7042062070 or go to its website, Instagram or dial-in.

2. Enter your PNR number, seat number, and coach details.

3. Select Station and restaurant and choose the preferred meal.

4. Select the desired payment method from COD, debit/credit card, UPI or ‘Pay At Delivery option.

5. Track your train food order while waiting.

Zoop is dedicated to delivering safe and fresh food to train passengers. With options tailored to each season, festival, and personal preference, Zoop serves passengers at over 160 train stations and on 5000 trains across India. Additionally, passengers can conveniently place bulk food order in train for group journeys. Zoop is available in Hindi, English, and Hinglish, ensuring accessibility to every train traveler. This winter, passengers can effortlessly enjoy their favorite hot meals on the train with Zoop, hassle-free!