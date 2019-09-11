Zack Snare - India's iconic DJ with gigantic adherents

DJ, the love of party animals, who doesn't love parties, clubs and DJ nights! People are insane when it comes to party because it's their time to relax and forget about everything else, about the stressful schedule and give some rest to their soul and mind.

Zack Snare aka Naveen is a successfull DJ in India. The favorable DJ in delhi best nightclub. Besides playing in High Lounge, , V Lounge - CEST'LA'VIE, Puro Bar & Kitchen, etc he freelances for private shows and parties as well. He's versatile, from pirouetting live bollywood remixes and U.K. bhangra tunes to club, hip hop ,r n b, tech house, tribal, progressive and melodic , Zacksnare does it all in great style. His galvanized music makes people dance on their toes, giving a blast from the past from the maestro of Bollywood music.

He has been covered by many renowned labels like Times music , Have few publishments in Times of India as well,Hindustand times In 2018, because of his previous attainments of mixing Bollywood tracks and Performing gigs all over India because of his perennial advent, and gigs all over India he has some tracks up with T-Series india , VIP Records. He has opened gigs in some of the best music festivals like

Indian musical feat , Swag Music Fest and YouTube Fan Fest as well.

Thus, having the aura of making people dance on their toes through his splendid music he made it best. We wish him Good Luck.