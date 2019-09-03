Young Fashion Photographer Mohammad Shahbaaz Shakeel skills are delight to watch

At just age of 19, Shahbaaz is a home name in the photography world. The success of any celebrity surely depends on his or her hard work, but there are also few creative minds who work day & night for their brand building. One such name is of Shahbaaz Khan, an ace Indian Fashion Photographer and Cinematographer. His photos have the power to enhance the persona of any star that works wonder for them.

At the mere age of 14, Shahbaaz decided to take photography and cinematography as his profession and started getting professional training in it. Despite considering himself a non typical filmmaker/photographer, Shahbaaz has worked with few of the top most Indian celebrities. To name a few are Indian Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and few Bollywood biggies including Sophie Chodhary, Rasika Duggal, Malwika Mohanan, Kabir Duhan Singh from Tollywood, Mr. India Prateek Jain and others.

His passion for Fashion Photography includes him in the list of top Celebrity Photographers in India.

He has a great fan following on the social media and especially Instagram. His photos attract millions of likes and his display of work inspires the youths.

Not only in India, his work has been internationally acclaimed at the age of just 19 and several photographers from all across the globe seek to work with him.

In person, Shahbaaz is fond of sports and has love for vintage cars. He loves to eat vegan food and is a fitness freak.

When asked about what he loves in photography the most, he said, "Like heartbeats are necessary for living, photography too is the same for me. I love to click everything beautiful I see but if you talk about my inspiration, then I would say ‘Urban Landscape’.”

When asked about who influences him, Shahbaaz said, “Ace German photographer Toni Mahfud is my inspiration. His work in the field of photography is just impeccable.”

He has also done shoots for several jewellery and beauty campaigns.